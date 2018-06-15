Police to run radar on Broad Street
Rome police plan to resume running radar and issuing citations to drivers who speed on Broad Street.
“It’ll start as soon as we get the signs back up,” Public Services Manager Kirk Milam said.
The speed limit had been lowered to 20 mph at the request of Downtown Development, to make the district more pedestrian friendly. However, state law prohibits the use of radar in areas where the speed limit is under 25 mph.
Police Maj. Rodney Bailey said that’s made it harder for officers to make a case.
“We get a lot of teenage traffic on weekends and big trucks. If we see reckless driving, we can enforce that,” Bailey said. “But we can’t enforce speed limits under 25. That took a tool out of our toolbox.”
The Public Works Committee voted this week to restore the 25 mph limit. Milam said no further action is needed because the city never petitioned the state to take the road off its official radar list.
The committee also signaled an interest in another change in policy: Expanding bus service to Georgia Highlands College. Milam said GHC President Donald Green has asked for a reconsideration of the policy limiting transit service to the city limits.
“The Floyd County campus is one of GHC’s larger campuses and he said he thinks they could attract more students if they had access to public transportation,” Milam said.
City Commissioners in the past have said they won’t consider the added expense unless the Floyd County Commission would be a partner. Now, the committee is asking staffers to assemble some firm cost estimates.
It’s likely to be a money-losing operation, according to Milam and Transit Director Kathy Shealy. The bulk of the service is federally funded and that money comes with strict regulation. The route would have to be permanent, not adjusted based on enrollment, and paratransit service also would have to be added.
Still, Committee Chair Sundai Stevenson and members Commissioners Wendy Davis and Randy Quick indicated they could support the move to reach an under-served part of the community. They’ve asked for a report for future discussion.
“It could be part of our economic development,” Stevenson said. “The more we know, the better we can make a decision.”