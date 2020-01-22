A 25 year-old man remained in jail with no bond Wednesday after being arrested by Floyd County police on charges of felony attempted child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David James Sholtz, 25, of 154 Doc Miller Road, Madisonville, TN, talked to a person he believed to be a minor on the internet and sent sexually explicit content to the person. He then traveled from Tennessee to Floyd County to engage in explicit acts with the person, which would've been aggravated child molestation.
Sholtz is charged with felony electronic enticement of a child and furnishing obscene material to a minor.