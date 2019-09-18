A Tuesday night search warrant escalated to a gun fight inside a Sam Harris Road house, where police say a Rome man wanted for a probation violation open fired and then escaped.
"Call 911. Do not try and apprehend him," Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
Law enforcement were serving warrants for Jeffery Tyler Aycock, 28, at 85 Sam Harris Road on Tuesday night for probation violations and contempt of superior court. Fincher said police knew that Aycock would possibly try to flee since he has been eluding arrest for some time.
When they arrived at the house, Todd Jeffrey Aycock, 52, blocked police from getting to his son, Jeffery Tyler Aycock. Fincher said police could see the 28-year-old reach for a firearm after telling them he wasn't going back, and they took cover before he opened fire at them.
Police returned fire and during the incident, the younger Aycock escaped in a white 2002 GMC Suburban. He is considered armed and dangerous, Fincher said. Those who may have information may call the Crime Line at 706-236-5000. The calls are confidential.
He may have lost some weight since the mug shot shared by Floyd County police was taken, and may have a beard. Aycock has 1919 tattooed on his chin and a star tattooed on his neck.
He is wanted for four counts of felony aggravated assault, obstruction of police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fincher said Aycock has a history of aggravated assault, interference of government property, obstruction, disorderly conduct as well as other past charges.
His father, Todd Jeffrey Aycock, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with felony obstruction of police for his part in the incident.