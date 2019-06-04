Police are still looking for a man who is accused of killing a man on Hardy Avenue last week.
According to Rome police:
Warrants have been issued for Wallace “Junior” Chambers Jr. on felony murder and aggravated assault charges. Police described Chambers as a 46-year-old black male, who is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and approximately 155 pounds.
On May 30, police were called to the 500 block of Hardy Avenue and found 74-year-old Johnny Lewis Price on the ground near a gold truck with multiple gunshot wounds. Police immediately began administering first aid until EMS arrived and took over first aid. Price was later pronounced dead.
Investigators determined Chambers had gotten into an argument with Price a short time before the shooting. The two men knew each other and were attending the same get-together at the time of the altercation. According to witness statements, Chambers then retrieved a gun and shot Price, then he fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Anyone with knowledge about the location of Chambers should contact the RPD at 706-238-5111 or call 911.