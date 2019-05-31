A manhunt continues Friday for the suspect who shot and killed a man in South Rome following a heated argument on Thursday evening.
According to the Rome Police Department, Johnny Lewis Price, 74, was found laying on the ground near a gold truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 500 block of Hardy Ave. Officers immediately began administering first aid until EMS arrived and took over first aid. Price was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Following an investigation, criminal investigators determined that Wallace (Junior) Chambers Jr., 46, had gotten into an argument with Price a short time before the shooting. Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said that the two men knew each other and were attending the same get-together at the time of the altercation. According to witness statements, Chambers then retrieved a gun and shot Price before he fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Burnett said she was proud of the fact that several members of the community stepped forward with information that was very helpful to the investigation.
“It seems Mr. Price, the victim, was a very well-known and well-liked member of the community.”
Warrants have already been secured for Chambers for felony murder and aggravated assault.
Chambers is described as a black male, age 46, 5’6”, and approximately 155 lbs.
Anyone with knowledge about this investigation or the location of Chambers should contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or call 9-1-1.