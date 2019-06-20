Police are looking for three suspects in the shooting of a 28-year-old man at Banty Jones Park in East Rome.
Calvin Earl Harris, 28, was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the head Wednesday night. He told investigators later that he didn't know who shot him – but witnesses provided street names for people involved.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said warrants were issued Thursday for Tylan Dwight McCluskey, 19; Timothy Morris Williams Jr., 23; and Tevian Markez Williams Sr., 26.
They're wanted on felony aggravated assault charges. Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the suspects should call 911 or the RPD at 706-238-5111.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police called to the park on Crane Street about 8 p.m. Wednesday found Harris lying on the ground next to a red car in the parking lot by the basketball courts, bleeding from the head.
Several bystanders were trying to render aid and he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Officers found a spent 9mm shell casing and several 9mm bullets scattered around the parking lot along with part of a clip near the car.
Witnesses said Harris had been in a fight before he was shot and mentioned the names "Tiny" and "Head." However, they stopped cooperating once the officer started questioning them for more details.
At the hospital, Harris said he was trying to help his 31-year-old brother, who was in a fight. During the altercation he felt a gun pressed to his head. As he turned to try to grab it, he was shot.
Harris said he was unsure who he was fighting and did not know who shot him.
The wound to his head was not critical Burnett said, and he was released from the hospital late Wednesday night.