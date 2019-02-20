One man was injured and another is on the run after a shooting at a convenience store on Shorter Avenue in West Rome Wednesday afternoon.
Charmian Perkins, 25 was shot in a leg according to Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett. Warrants have been issued for the arrest Patrick Cortez Turner, 34, of 22 Tamassee Lane, were issued by Rome police shortly after investigators talked with witnesses inside the store.
Burnett said the two men were involved in an argument around 12:45 p.m. when Turner pulled out a revolver and shot Perkins. The victim, according to Burnett, was still in surgery Wednesday afternoon but she said it did not appear as if the wound was life threatening.
Turner was last seen heading west on Shorter Avenue in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.