A person entered the Synovus bank on Shorter Avenue in West Rome on Tuesday around 3 p.m., according to Rome police.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, believed to be in his early 30s, robbed the bank and fled on foot in the direction of North Hughes Street.
Synovus Rome President Scott Preston said there was no weapon involved.
"Thankfully nobody was physically harmed," Preston said. He said the suspect may have been wearing a ball cap and it appeared as if the man had brownish hair.
"But that was kind of hard to tell because of the cap," Preston said.
Detectives and a K9 unit were dispatched to the scene. Detectives are hoping that surveillance video will help them identify the robber.