Floyd County police arrested a woman with an estimated three to five pounds of methamphetamine on Alabama Highway late Wednesday, jail reports stated
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cindy Marie Sharpe, 62, 639 Elliot Dr., was stopped just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway at Woods Rd. and found to be in possession of 3 to 5 pounds of methamphetamines.
Sharpe remained in jail without bond Thursday, charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamines.
She is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane.