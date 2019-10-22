A white male entered the Synovus bank on Shorter Avenue in West Rome on Tuesday just before 3 p.m., and took approximately $1,000 before fleeing, according to Rome police.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, believed to be in his early 30s, robbed the bank and fled on foot in the direction of North Hughes Street.
"No one reported actually seeing a weapon," Burnett said.
Synovus Rome President Scott Preston also confirmed there was no weapon involved in the robbery.
"Thankfully nobody was physically harmed," Preston said. He said the suspect may have been wearing a ball cap and it appeared as if the man had brownish hair.
"But that was kind of hard to tell because of the cap," Preston said.
Detectives and a K9 unit were dispatched to the scene immediately, but as of Tuesday evening had not found the suspect. Police are expected to release surveillance photos of the man on Wednesday morning.