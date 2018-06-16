Police: Put the phone down while driving
The biggest misconception about Georgia’s new distracted driving law that goes into effect July 1 is that enforcement won’t start until August.
“We’re going to have a 30-day education period where we issue warnings and educate drivers, but there’s no grace period required,” said Sgt. Steven Smith of the Rome Police Department. “If you get in a wreck, you’ll probably get a citation.”
The law essentially makes holding a cellphone while driving illegal. Currently, drivers are just barred from texting.
“This is going to make it easier to enforce,” said Sgt. Shea Hovers, commander of the Floyd County Police Department’s traffic unit. “Before, you could put it to your ear and say you were calling someone. Now, if you’re on the phone at all … put it down.”
Drivers will still be able to use their phones and GPS and record videos as long as the devices are mounted on the dashboard or installed in the vehicle. They’ll also have to be pre-programmed or accessible with one touch.
A single earpiece is OK under the new law, but headsets covering both ears are still illegal. And motorists can’t watch a video or movie while piloting a vehicle.
The penalty for a first offense is a fine up to $50, although it will be waived in court if the driver buys a hands-free device. The fine rises to $100 for a second offense within two years and to $150 for subsequent offenses.
Hovers said county police also plan to focus on warnings and education for the first 30 days.
“After July, it’s fair game and we’re going to be writing citations,” he said, adding that, “We’re going to be pressing this pretty hard, because distracted driving is a major cause of fatalities and serious injuries.”
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, who co-sponsored the law, says there’s been a 34-percent increase in accidents, injuries and fatalities over the past three years due to drivers’ use of smartphones.
County police already conduct sting operations to catch texting drivers and Hovers said they’ll be doing the same thing when the distracted driving law goes into effect. And a quick check of your device at a stoplight will count against you.
“That’s considered a yield situation,” he said. “You can pull off the roadway and park if you need to use it, but when you’re driving, it can wait. If we see a cellphone in someone’s hand, we’re probably going to stop and investigate.”