A man accused of shooting a 74-year-old after an argument last week has turned himself in at the jail, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett.
According to the Rome Police Department:
Warrants were issued earlier for Chambers on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
On May 30, police were called to the 500 block of Hardy Avenue and found 74-year-old Johnny Lewis Price on the ground near a gold truck with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police immediately began administering first aid until EMS arrived and took over first aid. Price was later pronounced dead.
Investigators determined Chambers had gotten into an argument with Price a short time before the shooting.
The two men knew each other and were attending the same get-together at the time of the altercation. Witnesses said after the argument Chambers went to get a gun, came back and shot Price, then fled.