Police are still investigating the armed robberies at two Circle K convenience stores that took place early Sunday -- one in North Rome and the other in West Rome, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett.
According to RPD reports:
Rome police responded to an armed robbery report at the North Broad Street Circle K around 3 a.m. Sunday. A person described as a black male, dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, dark blue Nike shoes with white soles, white cotton gloves and a white mask entered the store at 2:51 a.m.
Once he entered the store, he pulled out a silver and black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at three people and instructed them to go into the manager's office. He pointed the gun at the cashier and made her hand over all the money in the cash registers, which came out to about $200.
At that point, he attempted to lock everyone in the manager's office using a shopping cart then fled in the direction of Smith Street.
Later that night, at 4:17 a.m., a person matching the same description entered the Circle K on Garden Lakes Boulevard. He pointed the pistol at the cashier and told her to not move and to open the cash register.
The cashier emptied the entire register into a plastic bag, which totaled out to $70.89. When he told her to open the safe, she said only managers have access to the safe. He then forced the cashier into the back office and told her to get under the desk. He searched the office but only found a $20 bill in a gray bin that had been accidentally dropped. He took the woman's phone out of her pocket and put it out of her reach.
He told the cashier to count to 10 before leaving the desk. When she came out she found the store phone in a bucket in the sink with the water running.