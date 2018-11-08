Police spokesman Jerome Poole said her body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy and detectives are continuing their investigation.
"They were out there going door to door, but there's nothing new to report today," Poole said Thursday.
County Coroner Gene Proctor said he pronounced Parr dead at the scene Wednesday evening, but her body had been there "in excess of 12 to 18 hours." He's waiting for the GBI to determine how she died.
"We're not sure of all the facts at this point, so it's being worked as a suspicious death," Proctor said.
The body was found on the side of the narrow road, near a fence across the service road to a water tower. Cunningham Road is off U.S. 411 between Six Mile and Cave Spring.
Poole said someone called 911 at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report the body. Highway 411 was closed to traffic in the area for a little over two hours while investigators searched the scene.