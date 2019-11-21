Floyd County and Rome police dogs sniffed out a cache of 3 pounds and 5.8 ounces of meth during a traffic stop on Alabama Highway.
After Cindy Marie Sharpe was pulled over at the Citgo near Woods Road, Sgt. Shea Hovers with the Floyd County Police Department said he and a Rome police officer were asked by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force to have their dogs check out the car.
At first, Rome Police Pfc. Josh Glover's canine Ash alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. They searched it, finding nothing so Hovers had his canine Lex take a sniff.
"Sometimes the dogs will indicate on a residual odor," Hovers said.
That wasn't the case Wednesday afternoon. They looked a little more and noticed a plastic bag containing a gallon-bag in the trunk. And that bag contained over three pounds of methamphetamine -- police valued the drugs at over $160,000.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sharpe, 62, of 639 Elliot Drive, remained in jail without bond Thursday, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine.
She is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain a single lane.