Rome Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Rome man, identified as Richard Boatner, 35, of 131 Dodd Boulevard, Tuesday night around 9:30
Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Cottis Inn, 1105 Martha Berry Boulevard. Women at the scene gave police the name of a suspect.
Police were also able to view security camera footage that showed the shooting and showed the suspect getting into the passenger seat of a white automobile that fled the scene.
Subsequently, police have issued a murder warrant for Cody Deangelo Thompson, 18, of Rome.
Police recovered two different calibers of ammunition from the scene.
The investigation was turned over to city detectives.