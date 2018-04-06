Pocket dialed phone call at heart of legal argument involving Cedartown man
Stephens was serving as the Fiscal Officer for the Georgia Subsequent Injury Trust Fund, a state agency, on Jan. 19, 2016, when he was called while at home one evening by Coan, the agency's administrator. According to Stephens’ Rome-based attorney David Guldenschuh, who specializes in labor law, attorney, the two talked for about 50 minutes and then hung up.
Stephens got up and walked into the kitchen, but while putting the phone in his pocket, he inadvertently redialed Coan. "Rather than just hang up the phone and call him back, he (Coan) decided to listen in," Guldenschuh said. Stephens and his wife engaged in a conversation which contained some comments that Coan didn't like. Guldenschuh said he couldn't go into what was said between Stephens and his wife because that is protected by law.
The next day when Stephens went to work Coan gave Stephens the choice of resigning or being fired, so Stephens resigned.
Guldenschuh said the Georgia eavesdropping law is very broadly worded, but it was his opinion based on Georgia Code 16-11-62 that when someone uses an electronic device or anything similar to listen in on someone else's conversation, that person is committing a felony. He said the code section is, "about as broad as you can get."
Guldenschuh said he contacted the Georgia Attorney General's office which represents Coan. "They just blew us off," Guldenschuh said.
In a motion to dismiss the suit, the Attorney Generals' staff wrote, "From what Mr. Coan heard Mr. Stephens say during the second phone call, it was evident to Coan that, given Stephens’ opinions and criticism of Coan and his job performance, Stephens and Coan could no longer have an effective working relationship and Coan could not trust Stephens as a subordinate."
The Rome attorney said the suit is not seeking any damages from the state whatsoever, but was filed on behalf of Stephens and his wife against Coan individually for invasion of privacy.
Case law in Ohio suggests that Stephen's wife may have an even better claim than her husband, according to Guldenschuh.
Guldenschuh said there are two factors that make the case important. "The first is that most people don't realize that if you get a pocket dial, you have an obligation to hang up or you are potentially committing a felony," Guldenschuh said. "The second thing is that it is horrible public policy for the Attorney General to claim that the voyeuristic, eavesdropping, felonious conduct of a state agency director is exempt from suit due to the sovereign immunity the great State of Georgia possesses."
The Attorney General's office contends that "During both telephone calls...and at all times relevant to those telephone calls, Mr. Coan was acting within the scope of his official duties or employment as Administrator of the SITF."
"We don't want a nickel, not a penny from the state," Guldenschuh said. The suit, against Coan individually, seeks damages to be determined by jury at trial.