Less than two months after being converted from Johnny's New York Style Pizza, owner Bob Blumberg pulled the plug on LYRIKZ this week.
Blumberg, who chairs the Downtown Development Authority said he felt compelled to focus his attention on his other restaurant, Bistro 208, across Broad Street from the LYRIKZ location.
Johnny's New York Style Pizza opened in Rome 11 years ago. When the franchise agreement with Johnny's ended, Blumberg opted not to renew and charged the name to LYRIKZ.
The motif inside the building was transformed to more of a musical theme with album covers and posters and the like. Part of the reason for the change is that pizza, while still very popular, had taken a slight tumble in the industry and was behind both burgers and chicken in sales growth, he said.
They're still in the process of negotiating a sale to a group of Atlanta investors at this point the sale could involve the business alone, or the business and real estate as well.
"I've been trying to sell the building for a couple of years now," Blumberg said. "I love Broad Street and I think it's still got a lot going for it with more people moving in."
The veteran restaurateur opened Bistro 208, originally called Seasons, in April 2016. Operating both restaurants had become a 24-7 job and Blumberg said it was just time for him to slow down a little.
In a press release, Blumberg cited a recent presentation by Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark. The expectation of population growth in Rome and Floyd County over the next 30 years would not match up with the rest of the state, Clark told members of Rome Rotary.
"We believe in Rome and Floyd County and especially Broad Street and sincerely hope that Mr. Clark’s prediction is off the mark and that the rest of the state and potential business partners realize the multitude of benefits that abound in Rome and Floyd County," Blumberg said. "The new investment group has some great plans that we believe will allow profitable growth to one of the most desirable locations on Broad Street."