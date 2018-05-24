Plethora of activities slated for Rome in June
The Shakespeare Festival opened with performances of The Complete Works of Shakespeare at Makervillage and will continue a two-week run at the Town Green on May 29 with a performance of “Macbeth.” Five different plays will be featured throughout the two-week long festival at different downtown Rome locations.
Marketing specialist Kristi Kent scrolled through a series of events which include the Coosa River Basin Initiative Big Float on June 2. CRBI is trying to set a record for the longest continuous float group on the Etowah River.
The Bike Ride Across Georgia participants will be rolling into Rome June 2. Over 1,000 riders are expected for the event which formally kicks off Sunday when riders leave Rome for Dalton on their way across the mountain region of North Georgia.
Thursday, June 7, the Rome Jazz Ensemble featuring singer Curtis Reed, will do a free "Georgia's Got it All" concert at the City Auditorium
The Southeast Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition will be held at Richard B. Russell Airport June 7-9. America's top aerobatic pilots will use the event as a tune-up for the world championships in Romania in August.
The Coosa Valley Fairground will welcome the American Cornhole League to Rome for a regional professional cornhole tournament June 8-9. Professional, yes, you read that right, professional cornhole players, as many as 300, from four southeastern states will be in Rome for the competition.
The Cave Spring Arts festival is slated for June 9-10 at Rolater Park in Cave Spring.
The Clocktower Classic handcycling races will return to Rome on June 16-17 with a hill climb at Fouche Gap Saturday morning June 16, followed by the Downtown Criterium Saturday night. The Technology Parkway time trial race will be held Sunday morning, June 17.
On June 22, cyclists participating in a Texas to Florida bike ride to raise funds for leukemia research will roll through Cave Spring and Rome. Organizers plan a lunch break around 11 a.m. that day in Rolater Park in Cave Spring.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec Department will start their Movies in the Park series June 23 in Ridge Ferry Park with a screening of “Jurassic Park,” marking the 25th anniversary of the release of the blockbuster film classic.