Despite the rain, there's a lot to do this weekend -- including the Chiaha Harvest Fair and Peach State Marching Band Festival.
The second Floyd Fights Hunger meal packing event will go on as scheduled at Rome High from 10 a.m. to noon but that event is not nearly as dependent on the weather. The United Way-sponsored event will use more than 150 community volunteers, many from United Way agencies as well as members of the Rome Rotary Club coming together to package more than 60,000 meals.
Two different meal packages will be put together, one of them a macaroni and cheese plated meal and the other a tomato basil pasta-based meal with vitamins and minerals added to offset a recipient's typically unbalanced diet. The inaugural event last year saw almost 53,000 meals packaged for distribution.
Habitat for Humanity's Hard Hats and High Heels gala will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk Hotel on Saturday night at 6 p.m. Local musician Scott Thompson will entertain following a dinner. That event was essentially a sell-out as of Friday afternoon and like the Floyd Fights Hunger, won't be impacted by the weather.
The Chiaha Harvest Fair, one of the oldest arts and crafts fairs in Northwest Georgia, is in its 55th year. Vendors were setting up tents at Ridge Ferry Park in the rain Friday until organizers actually had to stop to allow sites to drain.
The official weather station at Richard B. Russell Airport recorded almost two inches of rain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. As of 4 p.m., the airport had received a total of 2.66 inches.
The fair has 170 vendor booths on the map, but it remains to be seen if everyone shows up given the forecast. Chiaha is a juried event, which means that vendors are judged on the quality of their work.
Andi Beyer with the Chiaha Harvest Guild said the event will go on rain or shine.
Chiaha raises funds that are used to support arts scholarships at Berry and Georgia Highlands College as well as mini-grants for people in both the performing and visual arts. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens. Children 11 and under get in for $1.
The Peach State Marching Festival is expected to attract some two dozen high school bands from Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee marching on the artificial turf at Barron Stadium.
Competition is slated to begin at 11:40 a.m. with Oglethorpe County taking the field. The last band, South Paulding, is set to take the field at 9:20 p.m.
Both Rome Middle School and Rome High School with take the field for exhibitions at 3:40 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. respectively.