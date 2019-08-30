There's no shortage of activities during this Labor Day weekend with the Armuchee Bluegrass Festival, the annual Running Water Powwow Cherokee Homecoming and Ripe Corn Festival and Knights of Columbus Labor Barbecue.
The bluegrass festival concludes Saturday night at the music park off Ga. 140 between Armuchee and Shannon.
The Sojourners, East Dixie Boys, Amanda Gore with Red, White and Bluegrass, New Willow Creek and Just Passing Thru are among the bands who will perform Saturday night. Pickin' and fiddlin' starts around 10:45 a.m. Saturday and will continue until, well, until everyone is worn out. Admission is $12.
The powwow will take place in the northern section of Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. with activities continuing until 10 p.m. Sundays session runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The celebration of Native American culture is focused on competition dancing. Grand entry dances are scheduled for 1 p.m. both days. A second grand entry dance will take place Saturday night at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for children. Adults 65 and older and children under 5 are admitted free.
The Knights of Columbus Barbecue will be held at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill on Monday. The event has been a tradition in Rome since 1967. The doors to the Civic Center will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m., or whenever the food runs out — and that's a distinct possibility. Chicken, beef and pork barbecue will be available along with Brunswick stew and other goodies.
Tickets are available from any member of the Knights of Columbus and will be available at the door on Monday. Prices range from $5 for a sandwich up to $10 for a plate. A pound of meat or a quart of stew will be available for $10.
But that's not all.
American Legion Post 52 will hold a barbecue lunch and yard sale Saturday. The yard sale opens at 8 a.m., the barbecue at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at the post's home, 1205 Calhoun Ave., in North Rome.
The Friends of the Library Silent Book Auction at Rome-Floyd County Library continues through 4 p.m. Saturday and the city will bring the movie "Tombstone" to the new screen in City Hall Saturday at 7 p.m. There is no admission for the flick which features Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer and Sam Elliott.