No one has told the thermometer, but the calendar clearly indicates it's October, and that means busy weekends for the rest of the month.
This weekend offers Romans, and visitors to the community alike, a plethora of activity to observe or actually get involved in themselves.
The Going Caching Mega-event, with upwards of a thousand visitors to Rome from all over the country and around the globe, is in full swing with a show Friday night for geocachers on the stage at Ridge Ferry Park. Tomorrow, the treasure hunters who are dressed up in pirate attire will spread all over the community from their main base of fun in Ridge ferry Park. The day's activities will culminate with a costume ball for the cachers at The Forum River Center.
Of course Fall's Finest Festival, the Coosa Valley Fair, continues through Saturday night at the fairground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Friday fair guests can buy an armband for $25 for unlimited rides on the midway. Saturday, that same armband will cost $30. Gates open Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The fair shuts down at 10 p.m. both nights.
A limited number of Haunted on Broad tour tickets for Friday and Saturday night tours are still available. The walking tours will start from the Synovus Bank parking lot on Broad Street and each last about 90 minutes. Selena Tilly said that $10 online sales will be cut off for this weekend at noon Friday but be available for $15 at the start of the tours at both 7 and 9 p.m. each night.
Tilly said people should dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes, as there will be some steep slopes and uneven pavement.
This is also Mountain Day Weekend at Berry College. Activity started Thursday and continues into Sunday, highlighted by the annual Grand March of students on the Mountain campus at 1 p.m. Saturday. An alumni breakfast is slated for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Cook Building on campus. A special tribute to Martha Berry will be held at 10 a.m. on the south lawn of the College Chapel. The Old Mill will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a big Student Talent Show will be held in the Krannert Center at 8 p.m. Other activities, and there are plenty, can be found on the college web page www.berry.edu.
Friday night, Makervillage at 252 N. Fifth Ave. will host an Inspiring Artists exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Artists who will have work on display include Brad Adams, Dennis Ritter and Brian Barr, all from Berry College along with Russell Cook from Georgia Highlands College.
Both the Between the Rivers Farmers Market and Farmers Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be open Saturday. The between the Rivers market at Bridgepoint Plaza is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while the Ridge Ferry Market will open at 7 a.m. and run through 11 a.m.
Saturday night, LaConquista at 2817 Martha Berry Highway will host a Music for the Memories fundraising to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. A karaoke/lip sync contest will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. There is a $5 fee to enter the competition and votes cost $1 a piece.