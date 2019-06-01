Supporters of the effort to restore the old first grade building at the Fairview School in Cave Spring paused to say 'thank you' to financial supporters Saturday. The first phase of the restoration has been completed and leaders took some time Saturday to tell supporters the work is not complete.
The restored first grade building will essentially become a museum of African-American education. Joyce Perdue-Smith of the Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corp. has been working with the Floyd County Schools to develop a curriculum for field trips to the historic school building.
"Hopefully next year we'll hear the laughter of children on this hill once again," Perdue-Smith said.
"We've got to finish the roadway," said Perdue-Smith. "Phase two includes the handicapped accessibility needs ... we want to cater to all children. Phase three will include a total plan for the rest of the campus"
Swain Watters, Atlanta, grew up in Cave Spring and his father attended school on the Fairview-Brown campus. He said that joining the Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corp. board of directors and spending a lot of time on the restoration project has been "a labor of love."
Watters said the history of education on the campus is something that does not need to be lost on future generations.
"The broader vision in terms of continuing the legacy of education and instilling the desire to learn in every child makes a difference in our society, Watters said.
Once the final master plan is completed, the leadership will be in a much better position to determine how much additional money is going to have to be raised. Perdue-Smith knows that part of the plan will include gardens on a parcel where the original Rosenwald building stood.
"It was a three classroom building. We plan to interpret those through rooms through the use of community gardens and we're looking for people who would like to help pull that together," Perdue-Smith said.
The historic African-American school site, off Padlock Mountain Road just southeast of downtown Cave Spring, encompassed a significant amount of acreage and at one time there were cotton fields and qardens surrounding it.