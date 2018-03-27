Plenty of plants
The season of plant sales is upon us, and there are plenty opportunities over the next two weeks for those wishing to get some vegetables or adorn their patios with some color.
The FFA chapter at the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy, Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Friends of the Chieftains Museum are all holding their own plant sales either next week or the week after.
The local Future Farmers of America students will open the CCA greenhouse at 100 Tom Poe Drive Monday through April 6 for a plant sale which generates funds for the horticulture program. The hours each day are from 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:15-2:30 p.m. There will be special after-school hours Monday and April 4 from 3:30-5 p.m.
Flats of tomatoes, peppers and other plants are going for $10, as are 10-inch ferns. Eight-inch geraniums are being sold for $4. The tomatoes and peppers come in multiple varieties. Other plants include marigolds, salvia, verbena, petunias and begonias.
Purchases can be made in cash or check. For more information, contact the CCA at 706-236-1860.
GNTC will hold its annual spring plant sale April 10-13 at the greenhouses across from the campus at 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11-12, and from 9 a.m. to noon April 13. Purchases may be made with cash or check.Items sold include annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, potted geraniums, tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers and eggplants.
The Chieftains Herb and Plant Sale will be held April 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and April 15, from noon to 3 p.m., with proceeds going to the museum. The community building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will be filled with more than 30 varieties of herbs, annuals, perennials, heirloom plants and organic vegetables.
There will be volunteers and master gardeners to help customers and offer insight into selections. Containers can be bought on site or shoppers can bring their own clean pots. Credit and debit cards, checks and cash will be accepted. For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.