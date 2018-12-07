Today’s forecast is predicting a 100 percent chance of rain, which has made Cave Spring reschedule its annual Christmas parade, but the rain won’t be holding up the numerous indoor events happening around Rome this weekend.
Music performances and Christmas productions will be scattered throughout Floyd County including Christmas Back Home, which will feature Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald as well as students from Floyd County Schools and Rome City Schools. There are two shows, one held Friday and another tonight at 7 p.m. with students from Rome Middle taking the stage Saturday night. Students from Armuchee, Model and Coosa opened on Friday. Holiday music and family Christmas traditions will be shared at this annual concert at the City Auditorium. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
Romans will lace up their running shoes today for the Jamie Strong Rome Half Marathon, 5K and Relay and to benefit high school running programs. Runners leave the starting line at 8 a.m. and can treat themselves to a pancake breakfast after the race. The race will begin at State Mutual Stadium and head up the Armuchee Connector then onto Old Dalton Road. Expect road closures until around 2 p.m.
The curtain will fall on Rome Little Theatre’s “Scrooge the Musical” after this weekend with the final performances being on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Audiences can see the personal journey of miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Tickets are $14 for students and seniors and $12 for children.
Unity Christian School will be performing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Saturday. Inspired by Charles Schulz “Peanuts” characters, Unity students will tell the story of Christmas through eyes of Linus, Lucy and, of course, Charlie Brown. The show will be at Redemption Church on Saturday at 2 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. with tickets on sale at the door. Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $5, doors will open 30 minutes before show time.
Darlington School have its 35th annual Festival of Lessons & Carols, which returns to Morris Chapel on Sunday at 7 p.m. The performance will be led by students and will tell the Christmas story with musical numbers in between narrations. After the service the congregation is invited to sing carols as the school’s Great Tree is lit. Refreshments will be served at the Cove after the tree lighting.
Families whose babies were cared for at Floyd Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will have a chance to share their experiences with others and celebrate the gift of life during a preemie reunion on Sunday. The event will take place in the hospital cafeteria from 2 to 4 p.m. Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance, and parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras or cell phones to get pictures of their children with Old Saint Nick. The event will be free, and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.
And local author and columnist Mike Ragland will be signing copies of his book “Lucy and the Ghost Train” today at Dogwood Books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lastly, take note — the annual Cave Spring Christmas Parade that was scheduled for today has been postponed until Thursday at 6 p.m.