Plants, flowers and vegetables of all varieties will be available for sale at the Coosa Valley Fairground starting today with all proceeds benefiting the Chieftains Museum.
Plants will range from $2-38 and will run today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The sale will be competitively priced with big box stores Chieftains Museum board member and annual plant sale coordinator Susan Hortman said, this way locals who shop at the sale will also be funding the museum.
“It takes a lot of work to keep a nonprofit going,”she said.
Each plant will have a small sign indicating the type of plant, how much sun and water it needs, the type of soil and when it will bloom if it is a flower. The sale will include ground covering plants, vines, shrubs, herbs, ferns, vegetables, lemon and lime trees, blue berry bushes and a type of carnivorous plant called a pitcher plant.
“There will be all kinds of herbs,” Hortman said. “I have never seen so many.”
Pollinators are very popular Hortman said, and the sale will offer a variety of plants that will attract bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. There will also be deer resistant plants for sale she said, however this just means the deer don’t eat those first.
Master Gardner’s from the University of Georgia will be on hand to answer questions about plants as well Hortman said. Buyers can bring their own pots or buy one at the sale and workers will plant the vegetation for no additional charge.
All plants will need to be sold this weekend, Hortman said. The vegetable plants left over will be donated to community gardens but the rest will need to be sold this weekend. Visitors to this weekends sale will have the opportunity to buy a vegetable plant and donate it to a community garden if they would like.