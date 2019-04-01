Floyd County officials are drawing up plans for a Litter and Blight Task Force they expect to present to the joint Solid Waste Commission in May.
County Commissioners Allison Watters and Wright Bagby Jr. are spearheading the initiative, which will draw on successful elements from other communities along with local recommendations. Watters said they envision a citizen-led task force representing different facets of the community, including real estate, health and economic development.
"This is a problem that's not going to solve itself ... and it affects all of us," she said.
Bagby said that, with one code enforcement officer assigned to monitor the 500-plus acres in the unincorporated area, a new plan of attack is needed. The county recently adopted an ordinance that makes it easier to get rid of vacant mobile homes, positioning the board to be as proactive as the city in addressing blight.
"It's a cancer," Bagby said. "When you've got a derelict building, before long you've got litter and everything else."
Education and outreach are expected to be important aspects of the mission and Emma Wells of the Rome-Floyd ECO Center is assisting Watters and Bagby with their plans. Fire prevention presentations in schools has been effective over time, County Manager Jamie McCord noted.
"A sense of community pride is important," said City Manager Sammy Rich, adding that a recent survey of school-age boys indicated a lack of personal buy-in is an issue.
"We need something like 'Don't Mess With Texas.' We need people to say 'Don't mess up my place,'" Rich said.
County crews picked up litter 100 times last year and Rome crews went out 78 times, according to McCord. He said the annual Litter Index numbers are good, "but it looks bad."
"Putting out more inmate details is not the answer. That's treating the symptom," McCord said.
Wells said she's also reworking plans for the Litter Index tour, which takes a group of volunteers along a targeted area to catalogue roadside trash on a given day. While they normally pick a troubled area, Wells said she wants to develop a more representative route.
"Ours takes about an hour and a half, but it was originally supposed to take all day and be a snapshot of the community overall," she said.
She's also coming up with a standardized way to track litter collections by public works crews. Currently, the county measures by weight and the city measures by bags.
Both County Public Works Director Michael Skeen and City Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said they're hopeful the citizen task force can help them break out of a repetitive cycle. Jenkins said the city used 9,000 inmate-hours last year to collect 7,828 bags of litter – "Litter we had to put in bags" – along 10,000 road-miles.
"Just think of what all we could do in public works if we didn't have to pick up litter," Bagby said.