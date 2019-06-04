Long-time Rome restaurateur Jimmy Turner has his fingers crossed that a final feasibility analysis will allow him to move forward with construction of a new Pick O' Deli restaurant at 1403 Dean Ave.
The business has been a landmark in East Rome since 1982. Turner actually acquired the business from his father in 1994.
Plans for a new building, drawn by Rome architect Bill Jones, are currently under review in the Rome Building Inspection office.
The new building would be constructed behind the existing building. Once the new building is complete, the old restaurant would come down to create additional parking space.
The new building would encompass more than 7,500 square feet and be approximately 4,000 square feet larger than the existing building. Seating would be available for almost 150 customers.
When Turner's father passed away, the property was left to his children, and Turner said he has finally been able to buy out his siblings' interest in the property and was ready to move ahead with the new construction, if all the financial considerations make it possible now that final plans have been completed.
The restaurant has been renowned for it's home-style meat and three vegetable plates including meatloaf, fried chicken, country fried steak and fish and shrimp plates.
The new building would have space that could be earmarked for banquet or other special events and will also include a drive-through which the current restaurant does not have. Turner said he expects that if everything goes as planned, he would be able to hire at least three new employees.
Turner said he did not have a specific timetable for the project yet. He is awaiting the review by the building inspection office as well as final construction figures for the project.