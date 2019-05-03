Long range plans to deal with a myriad of social issues, from foster care to addictive behavior and homelessness, will create hundreds of jobs in Rome.
Jeff Mauer, founder of Global Impact International, briefed members of the Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development committee Friday on plans related both to Restoration Rome and the proposed HOPE Village on the old Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital campus.
HOPE Village is the name being used for the massive undertaking envisioned at the 130-acre hospital site in West Rome. The facility is being considered as a place to help preservation of families relative to everything from substance abuse, mental health issues, foster care with an emphasis on teenagers who are aging out of the system, poverty and homelessness.
While a lot of agencies that will be located on the campus already exist, hundreds of new employees will likely be brought on board to assist with the newly developed programming.
"This is going to be a long program," Mauer said.
The HOPE Village concept has been in the works since before Restoration Rome was even hatched at the former Southeast Elementary School.
"Everything we do is based on restoration. Restoration of individuals, restoration of families," Mauer said.
The facility is not being conceived of as a place for congregate long-term housing.
"It's all set up to be transitional. There will be an exit strategy," Mauer said.
Responding to a question from the committee, Mauer said it may take another 12 months or longer to be in a position to actually acquire the property from the state. He hopes the disposition of the property will be tied specifically to a request for proposals to do exactly what the Mauer-led group is proposing.
Mauer and his wife Mary Margaret Mauer said the first phase of the Restoration Rome facility on Crane Street, a comprehensive care center, has received a certificate of occupancy and is providing entry services for the foster care network as well as comfortable settings for supervised visitation.
Phase two will include the build-out of space for supportive agencies. Phase three will involve a wellness center while phase four will include a HOPE Street where clients could find clothing, toys, food and other necessities as children come into foster care.
When Restoration Rome was founded almost four years ago, 438 Floyd County children were in foster care, most of them spread out in homes all across the state.
Mary Margaret Mauer said that number is now down to 276 and 37 foster homes have developed right here in Floyd County to help meet the tremendous need.
"Another record number of folks are starting to impact training," she said.