The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will hold public hearings on applications to put a cell tower on Cunningham Road and a sports facility on Kingston Highway during their first meeting of the year.
The citizen board's monthly meeting is set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
John Cowan is seeking Planned Development zoning for the former Chapel Hill United Methodist Church property at 1818 Kingston Highway.
Approval would allow the 13.2-acre parcel – currently zoned for office and commercial uses – to be built out as a complex instead of following preset placement regulations.
The rezoning request was originally planned to go before the planning commission back in early November, but the application was tabled.
Cowan plans a mix of uses, including a Little League field, flexible practice field, batting cages, indoor training, a gymnasium and warehouse space for his toy business.
Metro Site, Inc. requests a special use permit to build a communication tower at 0 Cunningham Road.
The undeveloped lot of 40-plus acres is currently owned by Hugh Montgomery III, and the surrounding parcels are all zoned Agricultural Residential.
According to planning commission members, the area has limited cellphone coverage and the staff recommends approval of the SUP.
The Floyd County Commission will make the final decisions following public hearings set for their Jan. 28 meeting at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, top floor, Floyd County Administration Building 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Both the county and planning commission meetings are open to the public.
Planning commission members will also be going over 2019 statistics at their Thursday meeting and get an update on proposed Unified Land Development Code amendments.