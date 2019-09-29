A proposal to require all new hotels in Rome to first get a special-use permit will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for discussion Thursday.
Hotels are currently allowed by right in most commercial zoning districts, Planning Director Artagus Newell said during a presentation seeking input from the City Commission last month. That means they can be built without notice to nearby property owners, and without vetting by elected officials.
"If we shift it over to a special-use permit, it would go from just a development review to a zoning review," Newell explained.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis said the move could be construed as saying the city doesn't want more hotels. But Lisa Smith of the tourism office said it's unlikely to deter investors and a good way to protect existing operators.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel, a commercial real estate agent, said there are many different types of hotels and motels.
"That is a totally different kind of business than anything else we do," he said. "It truly is a special use and I think we need to put another set of eyeballs on it."
Commissioners have asked Newell to have the appointed citizen board consider the pros and cons of the issue. The planning commission meets at 2:30 p.m. in Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
A public hearing also is scheduled for the sole rezoning request this month.
Owners of the Circle K in Lindale, at 3129 Maple Road, are seeking community commercial zoning for the property. It's currently zoned for residential use but has been occupied by the convenience store for at least 30 years.