At the first Rome-Floyd Planning Commission of the year, commission members approved one request and tabled another.
The citizen board unanimously recommended approval Thursday of a special-use permit for construction of a cell tower at 0 Cunningham Road, in Vann's Valley.
The lot of 40-plus acres is in a low-coverage area and Associate Planner Brice Wood commented that many residents in the area have called in expressing their personal approval of the tower.
Metro-Site representative Jonathan Leverett elaborated on the construction of the cell tower, stating that his company would be overseeing the construction but Atlanta telecommunication company CitySwitch would be operating the tower.
Ownership of the property would continue to be maintained by current owner Hugh Montgomery III.
The final decision on the SUP will follow a public hearing that will take place at the Floyd County Commission meeting on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Planning commission members tabled the request to rezone the 13.2-acre parcel at 1818 Kingston Highway from Community Commercial and Office Institutional to Planned Development because the proposed project doesn't meet certain Unified Land Development Code regulations.
John Cowan had originally planned to build a sports complex on the former site of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to the indoor sports complex and multi-use practice field, Cowan wants to use part of the space to warehouse merchandise for his toy business.
Planning Director Artagus Newell pointed out that the planned complex doesn't currently fit height limitations on the property. He agreed with the suggestion by Planning Commission Attorney Frank Beacham that Cowan include scale drawings in the application.
For the planning commission to approve the request, the site plans must fit height limitations and must have more specific uses to better fit ULDC zoning qualifications, Newell said.
Planning Commission Chair Logan Boss expressed concern over the rezoning, saying that any future developments on the property would likely need a special use permit.
The planning commission meets monthly, on the first Thursday, to consider new land-use applications.