As Rome’s tourism industry grows, the need for more lodging accommodations grows with it.
During Thursday’s Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission meeting, Executive Director of Rome Tourism Lisa Smith and commission members discussed the possibility of requiring special-use permits for new accommodations looking to build in the community.
Accommodations include hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts and inns.
An SUP would be required for any accommodation construction, regardless of the zoning. The project would still have to be in the correct zone. Accommodations can be built in any zoning classification except for residential.
Airbnbs are not legally defined as accommodations, Smith said, so the proposal would not affect them if passed.
Smith commented that although hotels and motels benefit the office of tourism, she also wants them to be more mindful of “the appropriateness of the accommodation to the community that it’s going in, historic or non-historic.” She also wants the accommodations to be mindful of the “egress” of the area and the flow of traffic.
The tourism office is funded by hotel/motel tax.
Smith has already brought the proposal to the Rome City Commission caucus and to County Manager Jamie McCord, but has yet to bring it to the Floyd County Commission caucus.
“I would like for this (regulation) to be county-wide,” Smith said.
According to City Manager Sammy Rich, four prospective hotels are looking to build accommodations in Rome.
Associate Planner Brice Wood commented on how, earlier this year, his wedding guests struggled to find lodging around Rome because many hotels were booked up.
A proposal has not been officially drafted yet.
Towards the end of the meeting, planning commission members unanimously voted to instate Logan Boss as chairperson of the citizen board for 2020, with Tom Bennett serving as vice chairperson.
Boss thanked Anthony McClain for serving as chairperson for the past year.