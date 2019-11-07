A rezoning request for two tracts on Riverside Parkway is moving forward with no recommendation, following a deadlocked vote of the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
Howard Grey said he wants to add the parcels at the corner of Riverside Industrial Park Drive to adjacent parcels zoned for commercial development. The lots are currently zoned for Office-Institutional use.
Grey said the lots would be used for parking for a new retail development. However, planning staff said they don't meet the size requirements for community commercial zoning.
Moreover, Grey said he and owner Larry Martin do not know what would be built on the combined parcel. Planning Commission members voted 3 to 3 on the request, so it goes to the Rome City Commission with no recommendation from the citizen-board.
A rezoning request that would clear the way for Summerville Park senior living duplexes was unanimously recommended for approval.
The 1-31-acre property is at 1701 Martha Berry Highway.
Eric McDowel, president of the Summerville Park Neighborhood Association, was present for the hearing and voiced his approval, saying the association was "excited for new neighbors."
A request from Mark Kaufman to rezone two acres at 4756 Calhoun Road from community commercial to heavy commercial zoning also netted approval.
Kaufman said he and Daniel Stephen want to set up a classic car sale and restoration business. Kaufman said they have already begun cleaning up the property for use.
The planning commission also recommended approval of suburban-residential zoning for a parcel at 1606 Kingston Highway that is zoned for office-institutional use. Joe Pegg said noted the parcel is surrounded by homes and he wishes to build a single-family home on the property.
A hearing for the rezoning of the former Chapel Hill United Methodist Church property at 1818 Kingston Road was pushed to a later date. John Cowan is considering building a sports facility on the 13.2 acre lot.
Public hearings for the Riverside Parkway and Summerville Park lots will take place at the Rome City Commission's Nov. 25 meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The Kingston Highway and Calhoun Road applications will have public hearings at the Floyd County Commission's Nov, 26 meeting at 6:30 p.m.