Planners split on Reynolds Bend wedding venue
"It's a real adventure to drive down this road," said attorney Todd Carroll. Neighbor Angela Brown said the roughly eight-acre property at 248 Reynolds Bend Road was "completely inappropriate for this."
William Reins, Cumming, who is planning to acquire the property from Debbie Kines if the special-use permit is approved, said any reception events would take place indoors in an existing six-bay garage-type building that would be completely renovated. Reins and his wife Lacey estimated the typical crowd size at between 100 and 150.
Tom Bennett, Ivy Lowery and Charles Love all supported the special-use permit while Anthony McClain, Ghee Wilson and Terry Jones were opposed. The issue will be considered by the Floyd County Commission with a public hearing and vote set for June 26.
♦ The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval for rezoning of property at 5701 Rockmart Highway for a new convenience store and gas station for Nilesh Patel. Attorney Chris Jackson said the plan calls for demolition of an existing building on the site with construction of a new facility that would include three gas pumping stations
Richard Chandler, who owns a small market right next to where Patel wants to build, said there was no need for two markets side by side. He currently leases the adjacent market to Patel, however it does not have gas pumps. Chandler said another market right next door would be a competitor and if approved, he probably would not renew the old lease with Patel when it expires in the spring of 2019. The rezoning was approved on a 5-1 vote.
♦ Joe and Dani Silva won unanimous approval for a special use permit that would cover a variety of potential uses at the old Lindale Mill property. Dani Silva said the family originally bought the property about eight years ago with the idea of taking it down and selling what they could for scrap.
Since that time the couple has moved to Rome from Seattle and hopes to transform the old three story remnant of the mill into a mixed-used property for everything from weddings to farmers markets and retail shops. She even brought up the potential for a brewery, which has been widely suggested in economic development circles for years.
♦ Benjamin Vann, owner of Valley Wood, Inc., won unanimous approval from the planners for rezoning of property in front of Plant Hammond from A-R Agricultural Residential to H-I, Heavy Industrial, to relocate a pole mill from U.S. 27 North in Chattooga County to the Coosa wood yard. Several adjacent property owners expressed concern about the impact of noise and debris from wood trucks.
Attorney Ed Hine said the milling would take place inside a metal building and noise should not be a huge issue. Planner Anthony McClain said the whole area was just one large heavy industrial environmental area with the power plant and International Paper plant and didn't feel the rezoning would cause any additional problems.
♦ The planning commission also approved plans for a special use permit to develop a recreational vehicle park on Cedar Creek south of the existing Cedar Creek RV Park. Jerry Looney has plans which show the potential for 72 RV lots on the property.
♦ Randy Gentry won unanimous approval for a special use permit to convert property just to the north of the Maple Road Piggly Wiggly into a mini-storage facility; Rodney Towe was recommended for approval for the replacement of a manufactured home at 2 Holland Drive to replace a home that was destroyed by fire and Bethany Daniel got a green light for rezoning of property at 2524 Callier Springs Road from Light Industrial to Suburban Residential use. A single-family home sits on the tract now but Daniel can't sell it until it is rezoned for residential use.
All of the preceding county projects will go before the Floyd County Commission for public hearings and votes on June 26 at 6 p.m.
♦ The planners also acted on one city project. Rezoning was approved for eight parcels on Clock Tower Hill for Urban Mixed Use. Realtor Jimmy Kelley said no plans were in the offing to change the use at any specific property but that the change would better fit the existing uses, as opposed to Neighborhood Office Commercial or Office Institutional use as they are currently zoned.
The Rome City Commission will conduct a public hearing and vote on that project on June 18 at 6:30 p.m.