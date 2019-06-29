Rome and Floyd County's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors could end up in a surprise settlement following a hearing set for Aug. 6 in federal district court.
"We are looking at it. We are trying to analyze it for the various cities and counties we represent," said Rome attorney Andy Davis.
Davis and attorney Bob Finnell are taking the lead on the suit filed jointly by Rome, Floyd, Calhoun, Chattooga and Whitfield counties, Woodstock, Cartersville and a number of other local governments. The lawsuit is consolidated with hundreds of others across the country into a multi-district litigation case.
U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster of the Northern District of Ohio is hearing the MDL case in the form of several "bellwether" cases that will decide the legal questions for them all.
Polster agreed last week to consider a proposal to appoint a negotiating class of plaintiffs to work out a settlement distribution that would bind them all. Davis said the concept is a novel one in several ways.
"You'd be creating a negotiating class without even knowing what the settlement would be," Davis said. "If you don't opt out, you're entering it blindly."
A majority of the state attorneys general — including Georgia's Chris Carr — signed a letter warning against creating a group to allocate settlement money among the nearly 25,000 local governments, according to the Associated Press.
Davis said a national settlement would be unusual since cities and counties are governed by their own state's laws — and the states are suing, too.
"That's sort of why the AGs are objecting, and also because we don't even have an offer yet," Davis said.
Still, Polster has noted there are complex issues within the litigation and Davis said the judge has indicated appreciation for efforts to come up with a creative solution. Polster also has re-engaged a Harvard law professor to study a mechanism for the settlement, Davis said.
"There are just a lot of moving parts ... That's part of the tug-of-war. The opioid crisis is being dealt with by the states, but it's also being dealt with locally in terms of crime, jail, overdoses — not to mention what it does to the family fabric of a community," Davis said.
The Rome City and Floyd County commissions have said any settlement money would go into supplementing the budgets of strained agencies and bolstering social service programs aimed at addressing addiction and its fallout.
A case in Oklahoma is proceeding independently and attorneys are keeping an eye on how that plays out. Some claims have been dismissed but the litigation against Johnson & Johnson is continuing. Two drugmakers settled before the trial started but denied responsibility.
Perdue Pharma agreed to pay $285 million and Teva Pharmaceuticals settled for $85 million, according to the Associated Press.
Davis said about $200 million of that is going to an opioid research facility at Oklahoma State University and another $85 million is earmarked for the state treasury to fund opioid-related initiatives. There are some other payouts scheduled as well. Davis noted that the cities and counties will be sharing $12.5 million.
During the Aug. 6 hearing in Polster's court, parties in the case will get to argue for or against the proposed certification of a negotiating class. It's unclear how the defendants will react or what effect it may have on the scheduled Oct. 21 start-date for the trial.
But Davis said he's not expecting much of a delay, if any.
"The judge is pressing forward. He's going to have his trial this fall," Davis said.