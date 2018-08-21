Plainville woman charged with arson in June fire
"This was not a random crime, it was targeted," said investigator Mary Catherine Chewning with the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department.
Chewning said she and Floyd County Police detective William Wacker worked together on the lengthy investigation, which resulted in the Monday night arrest of Montana Cole Floyd, 21, at her 2388 Riverbend Road home in Plainville.
Floyd is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, three counts of felony criminal damage to property, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
According to Chewning and Floyd County Jail records, including a police report and warrant:
Floyd set the fire June 27 near the living room couch in an apartment at 3858 Martha Berry Highway and tried to use bleach as an accelerant. The residence, owned by a Rome man, was leased by a woman Floyd knows and reportedly "intended to terrorize."
No one was home at the time of the fire, which damaged both the structure and property inside belonging to the victim and another woman.
Chewning said the fire and police departments opened a joint arson investigation due to a number of abnormalities responders encountered at the scene.
"Statements that were made, the odors in the residence — things were just not adding up," she said. "Plus, the location of the origin of the fire was suspect. You'd expect it in a wall socket where there is electricity but fabrics don't spontaneously catch fire."
Floyd was being held without bond Tuesday night.