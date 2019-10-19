He loves Elvis, singing, Taco Bell and the whoosh of the wind as he's being pushed by distance runners in a variety of foot races.
He's 17-year-old Jakob Bohannon and he's heading to his first marathon in Washington, D.C., next weekend through the Kyle Pease Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides sports participation opportunities to those with disabilities.
"He's been in a lot of races — at least 20 since last October," his mom, Deana Bohannon, said Friday at their Plainville home. "He absolutely loves it and he loves his runners who help him. He's got a couple that have been with him on most of the races. I think he's got close to 100 medals now over the past six years."
Born at 29 weeks with spastic quad cerebral palsy, Bohannon said she wasn't sure at first whether his premature birth would result in a disability as her first son, Trey Logan, was born at 30 weeks 11 years before Jakob, and he did not end up with any lingering medical issues.
"Jakob had a brain bleed, which caused blood flow to be cut off to his brain," she explained. "Due to his brain damage, his palsy affects all parts of his body. He's also is legally blind. We're not sure how much he sees colors, but he has intense hearing capabilities. He hears things most of us don't. He didn't sleep for the first 11 years of his life because he was being kept awake by every noise out there."
Among Jakob's other super powers is the ability to pass on his joy for life to others.
One of his two favorite partner athletes is a Canton woman named Kathy McIntyre. McIntyre said Saturday she has run with Jakob in about 18 races since 2015, beginning when he was only 12 — and a bit lighter than he is now.
"He was just a little bitty guy then and now he's huge," McIntyre said with a laugh, explaining he was about 60 pounds back then and has put on at least 40 pounds since. "It's tough on the hills, but I'm usually paired up with a strong guy who can take over at times. I always volunteer for the downhills and am a cheerleader on the uphills."
Regardless of the challenges of running behind a race stroller, McIntyre said she wouldn't trade her experiences with Jakob for anything.
"I love, love, love running with him. He's an absolute blast," the 45-year-old mother of two teenagers said. "He'll sing and look at the trees. If you stop for water he'll tell us 'Go! Go!'. He's adorable. I'm so excited he gets to do the marathon. It's going to be really cool. It's going to be a long, long race for him, probably at least four hours. But Kyle Pease has some amazing athletes who will be great with him and maybe get through it faster."
Bohannon said the Kyle Pease Foundation makes sure they have athletes who are not in it to win it or who only care about placing high. Their first priority has to be those with special needs, she said.
One of their first experiences with being in any sort of race was actually a triathlon in Cohutta Springs. One of the participants became ill at the last minute and Jakob was asked to step in to take his place.
"It was wonderful," she recalled. "This man and his two sons put Jake in a life raft and pulled him across the lake, then pulled him behind a bike and unhooked the stroller so they could finish with him on foot. It was great."
That November Jakob was in a 5K that was so cold, he had to be bundled up in three blankets, she said.
Bohannon said she's not sure what the weather will be like for the Marine Corps Marathon in the nation's capitol on Oct. 27, but she'll be sure to bring plenty of warm clothes for him.
That chilly race led to them being introduced to athletes Brent and Kyle Pease, brothers who founded their nonprofit in 2011 "to share the experience of inclusion with others," according to the Kyle Pease Foundation website.
"I couldn't have asked for a better organization to be involved with," said Bohannon, who works in Rome for Parent to Parent, a nonprofit that provides guidance on resources available to parents of special needs children. "I'm so happy they pair them with actual athletes, because I tried to run one with him once and he told me I was too slow."