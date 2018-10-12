Feedback from the conference will be fed into what Kline called a Materiality Matrix, from which she hopes to identify at least two projects the company can develop and measure results in the future. "The onus is going to be on us for follow-up," Kline said.
The two primary areas of concern that came from the dialogue were road safety as well as talent attraction/skills development. While seeking to increase the safety-related aspects of its tires in use around the globe, Kline said specifically,
"We want to develop a corporate social responsibility project where we can be involved with skills development here in Rome."
J.R. Davis, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, said Pirelli seeks to become even more engaged in the communities where the company has facilities.
"They were very open for feedback, and I think they are an example for many companies," Davis said. “We did talk about partnerships in the community. They have done a good job of partnering with us and we hope to expand it. They're being very forward-thinking."
The week prior to the conference, Pirelli hosted about two dozen of the youth from the Boys and Girls Club on a plant tour to get a first- hand look at the robotics used in the manufacturing process.
Rome Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge said he was pleased to see the Pirelli management open up and ask for local feedback and open dialogue on important issues.
"They are interested in further development of talent and we provided input and recommendations to go beyond the partnerships they currently have," Hodge said.
Don Green, president of Georgia Highlands College, said he also was very impressed with Pirelli's willingness to reach out to the community.
"They want to improve their performance by taking advantage of more of the resources in Rome and Floyd County, but they also want to enhance the life and economic prosperity of Rome and Floyd County as well," Green said. "We see terrific opportunities to partner on a pre-engineering program."
Green said the international nature of Pirelli's manufacturing base also offers opportunities for prospective young employees.
Among others in attendance at the meeting were Tara Gill, director of state programs for Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety; Sarah Amick, vice president of environmental health, safety and sustainability for the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association; Patrick Browne, director of global sustainability for United Parcel Service; Joyce Heames, dean of the Campbell School of Business at Berry College; Rick Walker president and CEO of the Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association; Jamie Jordan, director of programs and business services for the Technical College System of Georgia, Angela Marshall, director of the Urban League of Georgia Adult Re-entry program; State Representative Katie Dempsey of Rome; Ian Coker, chief technical officer for Pirelli Tire North America; Randy Morandin, vice president for human resources in the Pirelli NAFTA region and several others.