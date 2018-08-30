Piracy on the Coosa - Rome's river history a big reason to restore the Myra H
When historians talk about piracy on the high seas, images of steamboats on the Coosa River generally are not the first images conjured up.
The theft of cargo from the Sidney P. Smith by the captain of the Magnolia in the mid-1870s is one of those stories historian Bob Harris hopes can be preserved.
A group of volunteers hopes to preserve not only much of Rome’s rich river history but also a private riverboat — the Myra H.
But let’s get back to the piracy.
Harris told members of the Rome Rotary Club Thursday the Sidney P. Smith was originally designed for the Mississippi River and had a deeper draft while the Magnolia was built specifically to travel the Coosa.
At this time the Coosa River linked Rome to the Gulf of Mexico and was the primary way goods were brought inland or, in the case of cotton, shipped out.
"Rome was an open port to the sea," Harris said. "That's one reason why Sherman wanted to take care of Rome."
The Magnolia was scheduled to take a load to Gadsden, he said, and the captain had a previous trip scheduled and said he would pick up the cargo later.
Along came the Sidney P. Smith, who had some bad blood with the captain of the Magnolia, and offered to carry the load, picked it up and took off. A couple of hours later the Magnolia returned to pick up the load and discovered it was already gone.
Having none of that, the Magnolia took off after the Smith, which — since it had a deeper draft — had to stay in the middle of the river and fight the current.
Since the Magnolia was built specifically for the Coosa it was a much faster vessel.
"Half way between here and Gadsden it comes across the Sidney P.," Harris said. "Armed with several shotguns, the captain of the Magnolia has all the cargo transferred from the Sidney P. to the Magnolia and goes on his merry way.”
When the Magnolia got back to Rome, the law was waiting for the captain, who was arrested and charged with piracy on the high seas. Since the Coosa was a link to the Gulf of Mexico, it was considered to be part of the high seas, Harris said.
The case went to trial. But to make a long story short, Harris said, the judge determined the root of the enmity was a romantic rivalry between the two men for affections of a young woman in Gadsden.
At that point the judge threw the case out.
Ultimately according to Harris, the captain of the Magnolia got paid for the cargo and ended up marrying the young lady.
Thus, the piracy ends and we begin another story.
Volunteers have been working on restoring the Myra H — which was never involved in any piracy, but was a river boat built by Pierce Harris, no relation to Bob, and powered by a 1928 Buick engine.
Bob Harris said they’d like to rebuild the boat and put her on display adjacent to the Rome-Floyd County ECO Center to keep that kind of history alive.
By rebuilding this river boat as a display children would be able to reach out and touch a boat that was built more than 80 years ago, Harris said.
"To be able to touch that ship’s wheel, to see what life was like in the 1930s in Rome, Georgia, I think is a great experience," Harris said.
It’s been estimated it could take as much as $60,000 to be able to build a platform complete with roof to protect it from the elements.
"If I can't put her someplace where people can see her and go on board her, touch the wood of that vessel, to walk on her bow and marvel at that old 1928 Buick engine, it's pointless," Harris said.
A small group of volunteers are currently restoring the boat in a storage building on General Electric property in West Rome.
Anyone interested in working on the boat, or making a contribution towards the restoration can reach Jimmy Lovelace at jlovelace4@aol.com.