Pinwheels planted to draw attention to child abuse and neglect
Volunteer advocates for children planted 127 pinwheels into the ground outside the Department of Family and Children Services office Monday morning.
That number is down dramatically from the 402 confirmed cases in 2016. Each pinwheel represents a substantiated case of child abuse or neglect in Floyd County last year.
Tina Bartleson, executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse believes the number of confirmed cases involves stepped up efforts of intervention services as well as a change in the standards for substantiation for DFCS.
“We are seeing more families being funneled into prevention and that's really what we want to see happen," Bartleson.
Bartleson said DFCS actually accepted 357 referrals for investigation, however only 127 were confirmed.
The Family Resource Center works with families that may have already experienced abuse or neglect or are considered at-risk.
"They have a lot of stress in their life, they're feeling overwhelmed and they don't understand how their children develop," Bartleson said.
Bartleson said neglect is simply a matter of not meeting the physical needs of a child.
“They don't have safe housing or proper supervision," Bartleson said. "When you're talking about abuse that can be physical or sexual. It could be emotional abuse but those tend to be extremely hard to prove."
Each Monday during the month of April has been declared a Blue Monday and child advocates are encouraging people to wear blue to show their support for the battle against abuse and neglect.