Pilot program to speed voter check-in
The Floyd County Elections Board will be testing some new technology in the May 22 primary with an eye to cutting the time it takes to vote.
Elections Supervisor Willie Green said the EasyVote check-in system would be used as a pilot program during the advance voting period, which begins April 30. Voters at the elections office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., won't have to fill out their ballot application — an exercise Green said takes about five to eight minutes.
"With the EasyVote, you can scan their ID and it prints out the application with every line populated," he said. "It takes maybe 30 seconds."
Green and the three-member elections board met Monday to review preparations for the upcoming election and the Nov. 6 general election.
New this year are signs designating handicapped parking at precincts that don't already have a space set aside. The 25 polling locations are set up around the county in buildings ranging from schools and churches to social clubs and health facilities.
"One of the poll managers told me she's really excited about that. She said they've never had it before," member Mardi Haynes-Jackson said.
Green also is arranging solutions for election-night issues that delay the counting of votes. He's targeting the check-in process for poll managers delivering results to the elections office and ensuring they'll have a place to park when they arrive.
Board Chair Steve Miller said the problems were pinpointed at a recent poll worker training session.
"It was eye-opening to me," he said. "The bottleneck is not at the precincts anymore."
Also, the board approved Green's plans to have a dedicated Wi-Fi hotspot set up at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, which will again be a universal polling location for advance voting.
"It's a good place to hold an election, but we're in the back of the church where reception isn't strong and we need to use the internet," Green said.
The cost for the temporary hotspot is estimated at $200 to $300. The EasyVote check-in software runs $3,250, plus a fee of $1,500 to $1,600 each year the department wants to tap the updated program files.
Green said the speedier check-in will mean more voters coming for their ballots faster, but he would be adding more staff for that part of the process.
"We'll see how it goes, then decide if we're going to roll out to the other precincts in November," he said.
Also on Monday, Green showed the board members sample ballots printed in-house on the Balotar system purchased in 2016. The ballot-on-demand equipment allows the department to bypass the old method of guessing at a number to order in advance from an outside printer.
For the primary, voters must request either a Republican or Democratic ballot. The nonpartisan judge seats will be included on both of those, or available on a ballot that doesn't include partisan races.
The Democratic Party of Georgia also is including four nonbinding questions on its ballot. Voters in that primary will be asked their position on banning bump stocks, expanding Medicaid, creating a nonpartisan independent commission to draw voting districts investing in mass transit.