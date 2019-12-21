They tugged on his fake white beard, hit the back of his rocking chair with their tails and even gave him a smooch or two during the "Pictures with Santa PAWS" fundraising event at the Public Animal Welfare Services shelter on Saturday.
More than 25 dogs and cats had the pleasure of sitting on or near Santa's lap as PAWS staff and the fur babies' owners snapped photos to be posted on Facebook or sent out with Christmas cards for a $5 suggested donation.
"Everybody's been happy and the puppies have been sweet," said truck driver Dale Hawkins II, who played Santa Claus at the coaxing of his mother, Animal Control Officer Renee Hawkins. "It's been pure bliss this afternoon."
PAWS veterinary assistant and events program coordinator Nicole Farrell said most people donated at least $20 and also brought food and toys for the shelter animals during the four-hour event.
Total donations after only the first couple of hours reached more than $150, she said.
"We're really rockin' it," Farrell said before greeting a boxer named Pokey who arrived to meet Santa. "The donations will be put into our foster program, most likely."
Pokey's owner, Kendra Robinson, said she wanted to get a picture of Pokey with Santa to send to her mother. Pokey was sporting a red and white Christmas sweater he'd gotten from Robinson's sister.
"My mom always gets pictures of the grandbabies with Santa, so why not a grandpuppy?," she said with a laugh as Pokey sniffed Hawkins' hand and the treats next to it.
Robinson said Pokey is not her first boxer.
"I've always had boxers. I just love them," she said. "They're like people. They have a good temperament."
Pokey's good behavior as he posed with Santa earned him a Pup-Peroni treat as PAWS staff told Robinson they would email her copies of the photos.
A few minutes later, animal lover Holly Arendt brought in two of her six dachshunds, who also were dressed for the occasion in their matching holiday sweaters.
As Arendt attempted to get their attention for a face-forward photo as they sat in Santa's lap, Ziggy wasted no time in showing her appreciation by giving him a few good licks right on the kisser.
"My husband is a nurse on the weekends and loves seeing pictures of Ziggy and Ruby and the rest during his shift," she said. "He'll absolutely love this."