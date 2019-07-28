Pickleball is getting to be serious business – but that didn’t stop competitors at the district finals Sunday from cheering on their opponents.
“It was a great match. It was great fun,” said Mary Kate Fuller of Rome, who took second place in the 4.0 mixed doubles with her partner, Dr. Jay Johnson.
Fuller was quick to point out the victors, Jaleel Riaz and Angelyn Riaz, who are headed to the state championships in Rabun County on Sept. 13-15. Jaleel Riaz was her tennis coach when she was a teen, Fuller said.
“He says he’s (level) 4.0 but he’s really 5.0,” Johnson said with a chuckle.
“Then I guess that makes me a 3.0, to average it out,” Angelyn Riaz riposted with a mock frown.
More than 60 players from five counties converged on the Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee this weekend for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association District 5 Pickleball Tournament.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec hosted the two-day event with teams from Floyd, Cobb, Cherokee, Pickens and Paulding counties.
“We’re so happy and excited to be part of the first-ever district qualifying tournament,” said Tammy Bryant, special populations coordinator for Parks and Rec, as she awarded medals to the finalists.
The relatively new sport – played with a paddle and plastic ball – combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Locally, it started as a less-intensive substitute for older players but the fun-factor soon drew the youth.
“It’s for anyone. The tournament players range from 14 years old to Bill Thornton,” said a smiling Mark Dodd, who organized the event.
The 85-year-old Thornton, a tennis legend, was a pickleball gold medalist Sunday in the recreation center that bears his name.
“It’s easy to get started and it’s such a social game,” Dodd continued. “It encourages people to hang out and talk to each other and they’re still getting great exercise. That’s the appeal.”
And the appeal is growing. Dodd will be leaving shortly to become an events coordinator for the U.S. manufacturer EngagePickleball, but Bryant said she wants to expand participation through the Parks and Rec Department. For more information, check the website at rfpra.com.
Winners of the GRPA District 5 Pickleball Tournament are:
Women’s Doubles
3.0 Gold — Katrina Everett and Ginny Jarvis, Cobb County; Silver — Kristy Coleman and Wendy Lowe, Pickens County; Bronze — Leanne Kight and Wendy Stephenson, Floyd County.
3.5 Gold — Angie Riley and Susie Norsworthy, Cobb; Silver — Angelyn Riaz and Mary Kate Fuller, Floyd; Bronze (tie) — Karen Dixon and Teresa Conaway, Pickens; and Bonnie Stone and Patty Henderson, Cherokee.
Men’s Doubles
3.0 Gold — Bill Thornton and Mark Price, Floyd; Silver — Josh Embree and Steve Kight, Floyd; Bronze — Roger Estill and John Sheffield, Pickens.
3.5 Gold — Bob Coleman and Steve Lowe, Pickens; Silver — Peter Jezerinac and Larry Hahn, Cobb; Bronze — Randy Embree and Tony Barnes, Floyd.
4.0 Gold — Jaleel Riaz and James Galenzoski, Floyd; Silver — Tom Blankenship and Bob Stone, Cherokee; Bronze — Mark Dodd and Jay Johnson, Floyd.
Mixed Doubles
3.0 Gold — Ginny Jarvis and Mike Eads, Cobb; Silver — Kerri and Kevin Schmitt, Cherokee; Bronze — Leanne and Steve Kight, Floyd.
3.5 Gold — Tracy and Tom Blankenship, Cherokee; Silver — Sherese Stringfield and Peter Jezerinac, Cobb; Bronze — Kelly West and Larry Hahn, Cobb.
4.0 Gold — Angelyn and Jaleel Riaz, Floyd; Silver — Mary Kate Fuller and Jay Johnson, Floyd; Bronze — Patty Henderson and Bob Stone, Cherokee.