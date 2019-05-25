It started in the ’70s on Old Dalton Road when Chuck Langley was 32 years old. Since then the Armuchee Bluegrass Festival moved to the Armuchee Saddle Club off Ga. 140 where twice a year it hosts music lovers from all over the South.
“That’s where it’s at, buddy,” guitar player Glenda Justice said about Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, which is where the majority of the bluegrass players hail from.
Bluegrass is a dying art, Langley said.
His passion for the music comes from growing up in the Smokey Mountains and he started the festival with his late wife Kricket to preserve what he calls the old time music.
After his wife passed in 2012, Langley enlisted the help of Helen Burke to help run the festival. She and her husband Jerry split some of the responsibility regarding lining up the acts for the festival and running the campground.
Campers arrive as early as two weeks before the festival to claim their camping spot since the festival does not reserve spaces.
The Kings Inn on Martha Berry Highway is another popular lodging option, since it is close by to the festival.
Burke said the hotel was completely sold out except for one room and was told by the hotel owner that all of the patrons were in town for the festival.
Langley said his favorite part about the Armuchee Bluegrass Festival was the excitement leading up to the event. In all of the years he has been running the festival he has rarely experienced any major issues.
“The good Lord loves bluegrass,” he said. “We’ve only had one show rained out in 46 years, soon to be 47.”
Burke said her favorite part about the festival was watching younger musicians get involved with the genre.
“We need them to keep the music alive after we are gone,” she said.
The festival is looking to become a bit more advanced in technology and hopes to start live-streaming some of the acts by the Labor Day festival, Burke said. In the concert area volunteers have cameras, an iPad and a soundboard set up to monitor the acts.
Most of the help for the festival comes from outside of Rome. Burke travels from the metro-Atlanta area several times a year to help keep things up and running. Gary Caste of Murphy, North Carolina, comes down about 12-14 days before the festival to lend a hand parking the campers. There are no designated camping spots at the Armuchee Saddle Club, so Caste makes sure the close to 80 campers are not on top of each other. When he isn’t parking RVs, Caste, along with others at the campground, eats at local restaurants and goes to see the Rome Braves play.