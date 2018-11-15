Bartow County residents ranked second in the region with $37,362. Whitfield County residents ranked third in the region at $37,351. Floyd County ranked number four, with a per capita personal income figure of $37,294, up 3.1 percent over the 2016 average of $36,156.
Per capita personal income, the total of all personal income divided by population, is considered by government economists as a useful tool for making comparisons of the level of personal income.
The national figure for 2017 was $51,640.
Retired Georgia Highlands College economics professor Bruce Jones said the increase in income in Floyd County was a good sign.
"My guess is it's not pay raises but a changing composition of the workforce," Jones said. "That is, more and more jobs are the types of jobs that have higher compensation rather than individuals getting big pay raises."
Murray County was at the bottom of the regional income list at $29,243. The only other county in the region under $30,000 was Chattooga at $29,621.
The Georgia Department of Labor reported that 483 initial claims for unemployment assistance were filed by Floyd County residents in October, more than double the 223 that were filed in October a year ago. Labor leaders in Atlanta reported that 41,700 jobs were attributed to payrolls based in Floyd County during October, up 400 from October of a year ago.
The latest report from the feds indicates that unemployment in Rome and Floyd County had dropped to 3.6 percent in September.