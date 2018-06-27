Phone scammers still going strong
One letter contained multiple Money Pak cards and a receipt for the cost of the cards, $920. The other also contained multiple Money Pak cards and a receipt for $806.
The silver coating had been scratched off and the numbers for the cards had been revealed. Penson got in touch with one of the people who sent the cards. The victim of the scam said she gave the numbers to the scammer over the phone.
She even told Penson the manager of the store where she bought them told her she was being scammed. She did it anyway, Penson said, she was just afraid of being arrested.
The common denominator in many scams is the use of pre-paid cards.
The lesson is if someone calls and says they’re from any kind of government agency requesting money, it’s most likely a scam. If someone asks to get a pre-paid debit card or gift card to pay them — it’s a scam.
The calls come in various forms. Callers saying you can avoid liens on your property from the IRS or claiming you’re the subject of an FBI investigation. One of the most recent versions of the same scam is a person saying they’re from the local sheriff’s office.
The caller says they’ve got a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty, or you owe money. Luckily, they’re willing to take a payment over the phone and this whole thing will blow over.
“We will never call you over the phone and request money,” Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said. “We never request money for anything — even our charity stuff — over the phone.”
Don’t give out personal information and definitely not credit information to anyone over the phone, he said.
The types of cards come in many flavors, from Money Pak pre-paid cards — also known as Green Dot cards — to iTunes or Walmart gift cards. Once the scammers have the number of an activated card, they’ve got your money.