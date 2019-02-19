The rules go into effect while officials are still reviewing a request from The Love Library Express for a business license to operate at 404 Tribune St. downtown.
"The ordinance is applicable," City Attorney Andy Davis said.
The planned store is an offshoot of The Love Library on Shorter Avenue, which offers merchandise such as intimate apparel for couples, massage oils and lubes, adult books, DVDs and novelties.
Drew Haynes, manager of the Coosa location, sat silently as the City Commission voted to adopt the amendment to its code of ordinances. He directed questions to the company's attorney, Cary Wiggins of Wiggins Law Group in Atlanta. Wiggins did not return a call for comment Tuesday.
City Clerk Joe Smith declined to predict the effect of the change on the pending business license application. He said he is still evaluating additional documentation submitted by Wiggins Monday and would then have to review the request in light of the new regulations.
Davis characterized the change as a licensing and permit amendment.
The ordinance requires the owner — or "an individual with an influential interest in the business" — to get a license specific to a sexually oriented business. Each employees also must be licensed.
The application includes disclosure of any criminal convictions and if the applicant has held an interest in any sexually oriented business within the past five years that had been declared a nuisance or court-ordered to close.
The license fees are set at $100 for a business, going to $50 for annual renewals; and $50 for an employee, dropping to $25 for renewals. Hours of operation are limited to between 6 a.m. and midnight.
Sexually oriented businesses must be at least 750 feet from a school, church or daycare and at least 300 feet from an establishment that serves alcohol.