Pepperell Primary School principal retires
Board of Education members and those in attendance at the monthly meeting gave a standing ovation Tuesday night to honor an individual who has been a part of the Pepperell community for 47 years.
Carmen Jones announced her retirement earlier that day to her staff and gave notice that she will step away from her role as principal, a position she has held for eight years, on Oct. 15. She said she needed to spend more time with her family, and that she has empowered her staff to continue without her.
“Now I can be an active member at the church, I can be a grandmother; I can be a mom and a wife. God leads me in everything,” Jones said. “I’m not there (home) until 7:30, 8 o’clock at night. I put everything into this job.”
Jones said that with the stress of the holidays approaching she felt it was time to retire.
Jones attended Pepperell schools from first through 12th grade, and while attending Berry College completed her student teaching at Pepperell Elementary in 1986. She won the Pepperell Elementary Teacher of the year award in 1993. Her favorite part as principal has been watching generations of students come through the school system she said. Jones also added that she will not be stepping away from education permanently and plans on volunteering throughout the county wherever she is needed.
“She treats those kids like her own,” longtime friend and Board Member Tony Daniel said. “She is going to be very missed.”
At this time the Floyd County Board of Education does not have a candidate in mind to replace Jones, but will be consulting the local school governance team during their search.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, Pepperell Middle School is scheduled to have holes bored around the existing building in preparation for a new middle school building. The current structure is being reviewed to see if parts of the building can be salvaged and repurposed. The demolition of the current Pepperell Middle School is scheduled for June 2019.