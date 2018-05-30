Pepperell Primary drainage fix on the way
Floyd County Schools is currently awaiting bids for work on correcting a “pretty substantial drainage issue” at Pepperell Primary School, with a fix expected to cost between $200,000 and $300,000, according to Deputy Superintendent April Childers.
“We’re tired of the Band-Aids,” Childers said Tuesday in response to board member Melinda Jeffers asking if the planned work is a permanent fix or just another temporary solution.
Bids for the work are due June 5, the day of the board’s next regular meeting, when members could be asked to give their go-ahead. Due to the embankment off Park Avenue in Lindale and the hill running down to the school, when heavy rains come water can pool on the outside walls of the school — sometimes 2 feet deep — and then permeate into the building, Childers said. The work is expected to start this summer.
Childers also noted drainage issues are not limited to Pepperell Primary, as it seems to be an ongoing problem across the school system. Officials are also looking into finding a drainage fix at Cave Spring Elementary, which experiences flooding in its courtyard. Childers said Facilities Manager David Van Hook has a small state capital outlay budget within the facilities budget which could pay for the fix.
The system is also gathering quotes on security upgrades to Armuchee, Coosa and Model middle schools — another anticipated summer project. The improvements come in response to growing concern over school safety in the wake of several school shootings so far this year. The work entails constructing security walls — creating a barrier between an entrance and the rest of a school — and a buzz-in entry system.
These security features will be built into the design of a new Pepperell Middle.
More recovered funds — totaling $123,218 — from a RICO case have recently been released to the system by the district attorney’s office — $1,138,007 was returned in early March, also being put toward planned projects. Childers said the funds, coupled with ELOST 4 money, could go toward security upgrades at Garden Lakes and Model Elementary, to reconfigure the entrances to create security walls.
There are no estimates on that work yet. However, Superintendent John Jackson suggested the board set aside $1 million in next year’s budget for the upgrades next summer, contingent on how finances look after next school year.
These upgrades are included in a list of summer 2019 projects that could be completed pending funding, but Childers did reference the extra emphasis from board members and the community on security. The list also includes school phone upgrades — a must-pay item, due to phones being on their last leg, Childers said — new kitchen equipment, bus camera upgrades and an additional exit at the CCA.
With the host of other project commitments over the coming year as well as bond payments, there will be an estimated $467,732 in ELOST 4 funding left for those projects.